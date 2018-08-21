Conquer the Wild West in Desperados III

The Wild West is getting tactical in 2019. THQ Nordic has announced Desperados III, from Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun developer Mimimi. Players will step into the boots of John Cooper to lead him and his gang of outlaws across the American frontier.

You control a team of five Desperados in Desperados III, and each one has their own unique traits. As with any good tactics game, you can take the offensive and jump right into the heat of battle or use the environment to your advantage and avoid conflict.

The announcement trailer, which is more of a tone piece, is seen below:

Desperados III will send you across the Wild West as you turn your team into a highly efficient killing unit. Here are some of the features you will get to experience:

Command up to five Desperados and use their lethal skills to stealthily thin out the enemy rows.

Approach each mission with a huge variety of paths and solutions.

Resolve large, seemingly impossible enemy setups with careful planning and perfectly timed executions.

Witness the glory of classic Wild West scenarios like frontier towns, desert canyons, Mississippi swamps, sprawling modern cities and many more by day and night.

Defeat your foes by going in guns blazing, or choose a more stealthy, non-lethal option. Further adjust the game to your playstyle with various difficulty settings and special replayability challenges.

The originally PC-exclusive Desperados series began in 20o1 with Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive. It was followed by two sequels, Desperados 2: Cooper’s Revenge in 2006 and the amazingly-titled Helldorado in 2009. THQ Nordic is making reviving old franchises a bit of a habit, as it already brought Timesplitters and Jagged Alliance back.

Desperados III will come to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2019.