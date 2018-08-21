Fallout 76 C.A.M.P. Trailer Teaches Players About Scavenging and Crafting

During Inside Xbox’s gamescom 2018 event, Bethesda released another educational video for Fallout 76. This time, the animated feature from Vault-Tec showcases scavenging and crafting.

Let’s learn how to make things in Fallout 76!

Because of Fallout 76’s apocalyptic setting, America’s sky-high buildings have been toppled and ruined by nuclear warfare. Vault dwellers have to rebuild, so they have shelters and necessary items. This is done with the help of the Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform, aptly shortened to C.A.M.P. Thanks to this “workbench of tomorrow,” dwellers are provided with a place to stay and several means of survival, such as food and drink storage.

When scavenging for resources and mining, dwellers may come across essential goods that can result in C.A.M.P. expansions. When necessary materials are gathered, vault dwellers can begin to “construct [their] home of the future.” Of course, crafting weapons and additional items will be the key to survival as well.

As explained during Vault-Tec’s multiplayer video, the wasteland will home to countless other dwellers with varying motivations. Building for others might sometimes prove beneficial. Selling goods and resources could net worthwhile rewards. Similar acts, based on the C.A.M.P. video’s depiction, could also result in treachery and certain death.

More videos of this nature are expected as we wait for Fallout 76’s release. Another recent look at the game detailed its perk system. What Bethesda plans on showing off in its next educational segment remains to be seen.

Fallout 76 arrives on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 14, 2018.