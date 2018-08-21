Latest GTA Online Update Includes Declasse Scramjet, Adversary Mode, and Discounts

Rockstar has released a new GTA Online update for this week, and with it comes about what you’d expect from the average GTA Online update. There’s a new vehicle, the Declasse Scramjet, a (sort of) new Adversary Mode called Hunting Pack (Remix), and a variety of boosts and discounts available.

The Declasse Scramjet, which is available now in Warstock Cache & Carry, is a sleek vehicle that also doubles as a deadly missile. Rockstar compares its vertical take-off function to better than a Hydra, and its turbo boost to superior to that of a Rocket Voltic. There’s also a not so subtle hint that you’ll have fun launching it into buildings.

Hunting Pack (Remix) is the first of four in an initiative to take some older GTA Online Adversary Modes and go back over them with a fresh coat of paint. In this one, the Runner has to maintain a certain speed all the way to the deactivation zone, or risk setting off a game-ending bomb. Attackers are out to make sure that bomb goes off, while Defenders want the Runner to survive. Play the mode this week and you’ll earn double GTA$ and RP. Nightclub owners will also get double Nightclub Popularity for promoting with club management missions. Additionally, if you log in to GTA Online before August 28, 2018, you’ll get a Hunting Camo Livery for the Mammoth Avenger and Buckingham Akula.

Finally, here are the various discounts available through the week: