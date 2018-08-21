Darkseid Invades Earth in LEGO DC Super-Villains Story Trailer

TT Games has unleashed a story trailer for LEGO DC Super-Villains. In the trailer, several DC rogues plot to save the world from Darkseid. However, after saving Earth from the otherworldly threat, they, of course, intend to take it over for themselves.

Check out the story trailer below:

With the Justice League out of commission, Darkseid prepares an invasion of Earth. As far as the Apokoliptan despot is concerned, if the World’s Finest can’t stand against him, the planet is as good as his. However, Darkseid severely underestimates the League’s incidental back-up squad–a Lex Luthor-led team of villains.

Luthor and his fellow rogues, which will likely be deemed Legion of Doom or Injustice League, join forces to combat Darkseid. Interestingly, instead of deploying Parademons as advance troops to prime Earth for his arrival, Darkseid sends in the Crime Syndicate.

Crime Syndicate is a league of super-villains from Earth-3, who are the Justice League’s evil counterparts. For instance, Superman’s stand-in, Ultraman, is maniacal and obsessed with power. Superwoman is Earth-3’s Wonder Woman, but instead of Diana Prince in the role, Lois Lane fights by Ultraman’s side.

For reasons not explained in the above trailer, the real Justice League’s whereabouts are unknown. Therefore, Luthor and his team are the planet’s first and last line of defense against both the Crime Syndicate and Darkseid. Will they save the day? Players will have to find out while donning the guise of Rookie, a nameless player-created villain who teams with Luthor’s squad.

LEGO DC Super-Villans hits store shelves on October 16, 2018.