Ring in the Holidays with Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden finally has a release date. The turn-based strategy game launches later this year on December 4, 2018. Publisher Funcom revealed the news in a gamescom 2018 announcement trailer.

Let’s take a look at that new Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden footage.

The trailer itself is quite odd, cycling between what is apparently live-action footage and CG graphics. We see scientists working with animal cells and DNA. Graphic footage is shown of a pig giving birth. Perhaps that’s the draw of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, though–the strangeness. Considering a talking boar and duck are the lead characters, nothing less should be expected.

Earlier this year, following the game’s February 2018 announcement, 35 minutes of gameplay footage was shown off. In it, tactical gameplay and real-time stealth took center stage.

For a better understanding of what to expect from this XCOM-like title, read Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden’s synopsis below:

Of course the world ends, it was just a question of time. Extreme climate change, global economic crisis, a lethal pandemic, and increasing tension between old and new superpowers. For the first time since 1945 nuclear weapons were used in armed conflict. Mushroom clouds rose from east to west before the dust settled. The humans are gone. The Mutants are here. The game, which is being developed by Bearded Ladies and published by Funcom, is set to release in 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Players must take control of a team of unlikely heroes, such as Dux (a crossbow-wielding, walking, talking duck) and Bormin (a boar with serious anger issues), and help them navigate a post-human Earth with its abandoned cities, crumbling highways, and mutated monsters on every corner. The ultimate goal: save yourselves by finding the legendary Eden.

