PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of August 14, 2018, Attack of the Blockbuster

Tuesday morning sees new releases and a refresh of the PlayStation Store, which means that even more PS4, PSVR, PS3, and Vita games are getting deals. This week features the Attack of the Blockbuster sale, which has some pretty big blockbuster games for much cheaper than they are normally. As usual, Plus members get an even bigger discount. Here are the games available through the PlayStation Store sales this week.

All discounts listed are the sales prices without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.

The PlayStation Store may still update with new deals. We will update this post as new games get added.

PS4 Game Deals 101 Ways to Die $4.99 ($3.99)

$4.99 ($3.99) ABZÛ $7.99 ($5.99)

Agents of Mayhem $5.99 ($3.99) Total Mayhem Bundle $8.99 ($3.99)

$5.99 ($3.99) Alien Isolation $11.99 ($8.99) The Collection $15.99 ($11.99)

$11.99 ($8.99) ARK: Survival Evolved $29.99 ($23.99) Explorer’s Edition $49.99 ($39.99)

$29.99 ($23.99) Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey $41.99 ($35.99)

$41.99 ($35.99) Attack on Titan $35.99 ($29.99)

$35.99 ($29.99) Batman: Arkham Knight $11.99 ($9.99) Premium Edition $23.99 ($19.99)

$11.99 ($9.99) Batman: Return to Arkham $11.99 ($9.99)

$11.99 ($9.99) Battle Chasers: Nightwar $20.99 ($14.99)

$20.99 ($14.99) Battlefield 1 $11.99 ($19.99) + Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle $26.39 ($19.99)

$11.99 ($19.99) Battlefield Anniversary Bundle $49.99 ($39.99)

$49.99 ($39.99) Bedlam: The Game $4.99 ($3.99)

$4.99 ($3.99) BioShock: The Collection $25.79 ($19.79)

$25.79 ($19.79) Birthdays the Beginning $19.99 ($15.99)

$19.99 ($15.99) Blackwood Crossing $9.59 ($7.99)

$9.59 ($7.99) BlazBlue: Central Fiction $29.99 ($23.99)

$29.99 ($23.99) Blue Reflection $47.99 ($41.99)

$47.99 ($41.99) Borderlands: The Handsome Collection $25.79 ($19.79)

$25.79 ($19.79) Burnout Paradise Remastered $17.99 ($14.99)

$17.99 ($14.99) Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition $39.99 ($29.99) Gold Edition $23.99 ($19.79)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare $25.79 ($19.79) Digital Deluxe $59.99 ($49.99) Legacy Edition $47.99 ($39.99)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered $27.99 ($23.99)

Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe $69.99 ($59.99) Gold Edition $38.99 ($35.99)

Cladun Returns: This is Sengoku! $11.99 ($9.99)

$11.99 ($9.99) Crisis on the Planet of the Apes $9.89 ($8.99)

$9.89 ($8.99) Danganronpa 1•2 Reload $23.99 ($19.99)

$23.99 ($19.99) Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls $14.99 ($11.99)

$14.99 ($11.99) Dead Island Definitive Collection $15.99 ($11.99)

$15.99 ($11.99) Dead Island Definitive Edition $7.99 ($5.99)

$7.99 ($5.99) Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition $7.99 ($5.99)

$7.99 ($5.99) Deep Ones $2.99 ($2.49)

$2.99 ($2.49) Destiny – The Collection $35.99 ($29.99)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided $8.99 ($5.99) Digital Deluxe $13.49 ($8.99)

$8.99 ($5.99) Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition $9.99 ($7.49)

$9.99 ($7.49) Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition $13.99 ($9.99)

$13.99 ($9.99) DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition $17.99 ($13.99)

$17.99 ($13.99) EA Sports UFC 3 $35.99 ($29.99) Deluxe Edition $47.99 ($39.99)

$35.99 ($29.99) Elex $35.99 ($23.99)

$35.99 ($23.99) Extinction $35.99 ($23.99) Deluxe Edition $41.99 ($27.99)

$35.99 ($23.99) FIFA 18 $20.99 ($17.99) Legacy Edition $41.99 ($35.99)

$20.99 ($17.99) God of War $39.59 ($34.79) Digital Deluxe Edition $49.69 ($44.79)

$39.59 ($34.79) Grand Kingdom $14.99 ($11.99)

$14.99 ($11.99) Grand Theft Auto V $20.99 ($19.79) + Great White Shark Cash Card $34.99 ($32.99) Premium Online Edition $35.99 ($32.99) Premium Online Edition + Megalodon Shark Cash Card $83.99 ($79.19) Premium Online Edition + Whale Shark Cash Card $61.59 ($54.55)

$20.99 ($19.79) Gravity Rush Remastered $13.49 ($10.49)

$13.49 ($10.49) Gravity Rush 2 $14.99 ($12.99)

$14.99 ($12.99) Homefront: The Revolution $6.99 ($4.99) Freedom Fighter Bundle $13.99 ($9.99)

$6.99 ($4.99) Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition $15.99 ($11.99)

$15.99 ($11.99) Human Fall Flat $8.99 ($7.49)

$8.99 ($7.49) inFAMOUS First Light $7.49 ($5.99)

$7.49 ($5.99) inFAMOUS Second Son $8.99 ($6.99)

$8.99 ($6.99) Injustice 2 $23.99 ($19.99) Legendary Edition $35.99 ($29.99)

$23.99 ($19.99) Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition $11.99 ($9.99)

InnerSpace $9.99 ($7.99)

$9.99 ($7.99) It’s Quiz Time $13.99 ($11.99)

$13.99 ($11.99) Just Cause 3 $8.99 ($5.99) XL Edition $13.49 ($8.99)

$8.99 ($5.99) Killing Floor 2 $11.99 ($8.99)

$11.99 ($8.99) Killzone Shadow Fall $4.99 ($3.99)

$4.99 ($3.99) Kingdom Come: Deliverance $44.99 ($38.99)

$44.99 ($38.99) Knack $6.99 ($5.99)

$6.99 ($5.99) Knack 2 $14.99 ($12.99)

$14.99 ($12.99) LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham $9.99 ($7.99) Deluxe Edition $17.49 ($13.99)

$9.99 ($7.99) LEGO CITY Undercover $14.99 ($11.99)

$14.99 ($11.99) LEGO Harry Potter Collection $9.99 ($7.99)

$9.99 ($7.99) LEGO Jurassic World $9.99 ($7.99)

$9.99 ($7.99) LEGO Marvel’s Avengers $9.99 ($7.99) Deluxe Edition $14.99 ($11.99)

$9.99 ($7.99) LEGO Marvel Super Heroes $9.99 ($7.99)

$9.99 ($7.99) LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $29.99 ($23.99)

$29.99 ($23.99) LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game $24.99 ($19.99)

$24.99 ($19.99) LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens $9.99 ($7.99) Deluxe Edition $14.99 ($11.99)

$9.99 ($7.99) LEGO The Incredibles $41.99 ($35.99)

$41.99 ($35.99) LEGO Worlds $14.99 ($11.99)

$14.99 ($11.99) Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete $8.49 ($6.79) Deluxe Edition $12.49 ($9.99)

$8.49 ($6.79) Life is Strange Complete $5.99 ($3.99)

$5.99 ($3.99) Mega Man Legacy Collection $7.49 ($5.99)

$7.49 ($5.99) Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $13.99 ($11.99)

$13.99 ($11.99) Metro 2033 Redux $6.99 ($4.99)

$6.99 ($4.99) Metro: Last Light Redux $6.99 ($4.99)

$6.99 ($4.99) Metropolis: Lux Obscura $5.59 ($4.79)

$5.59 ($4.79) Metro Redux $10.49 ($7.49)

$10.49 ($7.49) Mortal Kombat XL $11.99 ($9.99)

$11.99 ($9.99) Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition $41.99 ($35.99)

$41.99 ($35.99) Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon $47.99 ($41.99)

$47.99 ($41.99) observer $14.99 ($11.99)

$14.99 ($11.99) Payday 2 Crimewave Edition $19.99 ($9.99)

$19.99 ($9.99) Persona 5 $34.99 ($29.99)

$34.99 ($29.99) Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition $8.74 ($6.24)

PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness $14.99 ($11.99)

$14.99 ($11.99) Pure Farming 2018 $23.99 ($19.99) Digital Deluxe Edition $29.99 ($24.99)

$23.99 ($19.99) Raiden V: Director’s Cut $13.99 ($10.49)

$13.99 ($10.49) Ratchet & Clank $8.99 ($6.99)

$8.99 ($6.99) Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered $20.99 ($19.49)

$20.99 ($19.49) Resident Evil 7 biohazard $22.49 ($19.49)

$22.49 ($19.49) Ride 2 $17.99 ($11.99) Special Edition $23.99 ($15.99)

$17.99 ($11.99) RiftStar Raiders $15.99 ($13.99)

$15.99 ($13.99) Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration $20.99 ($14.99)

$20.99 ($14.99) Rocket League $13.99 ($11.99)

$13.99 ($11.99) Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell $10.49 ($7.49)

$10.49 ($7.49) Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada $34.99 ($29.99)

$34.99 ($29.99) Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun $19.99 ($16.99)

$19.99 ($16.99) Sniper Elite 4 $23.99 ($17.99) Deluxe Edition $35.99 ($26.99)

$23.99 ($17.99) Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition $21.99 ($17.99)

$21.99 ($17.99) Star Wars Battlefront II $19.99 ($9.99)

$19.99 ($9.99) Styx: Shards of Darkness $17.49 ($12.49)

$17.49 ($12.49) Tennis World Tour $41.99 ($35.99) Legends Edition $52.49 ($44.99)

$41.99 ($35.99) The Invisible Hours $14.99 ($10.19)

$14.99 ($10.19) The LEGO Movie Videogame $9.99 ($7.99)

$9.99 ($7.99) The Silver Case $7.99 ($5.99)

$7.99 ($5.99) The Surge $19.99 ($14.99) Complete Edition $26.99 ($20.99)

$19.99 ($14.99) The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition $14.99 ($11.99)

$14.99 ($11.99) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $23.99 ($19.99) Complete Edition $24.99 ($19.99)

$23.99 ($19.99) Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition $8.99 ($5.99)

$8.99 ($5.99) Torment: Tides of Numenera $14.99 ($9.99)

$14.99 ($9.99) Touhou Double Focus $2.99 ($1.99)

$2.99 ($1.99) Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet $5.99 ($3.99)

$5.99 ($3.99) TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge $35.99 ($29.99)

$35.99 ($29.99) Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $11.99 ($9.99)

$11.99 ($9.99) Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $14.99 ($11.99)

$14.99 ($11.99) Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection $9.99 ($7.99)

$9.99 ($7.99) Until Dawn $5.99 ($4.99)

$5.99 ($4.99) Until Dawn: Rush of Blood $11.24 ($10.49)

$11.24 ($10.49) Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception $20.99 ($17.99)

$20.99 ($17.99) Vampyr $50.99 ($44.99)

$50.99 ($44.99) WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship $24.99 ($19.99)

$24.99 ($19.99) WWE 2K18 $23.99 ($17.99) Deluxe Edition $35.99 ($26.99)

$23.99 ($17.99) Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma $19.99 ($15.99) PS4 Add-Ons Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass $11.99 ($9.99)

Battlefield 1 $4.99 ($3.99) Premium Pass $17.49 ($12.49) Revolution $14.99 ($10.19) Shortcut Kit: Infantry Bundle $17.99 ($14.99) Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle $23.99 ($19.99)

$4.99 ($3.99) Call of Duty: Black Ops III Season Pass $34.99 ($29.99) Zombies Chronicles $20.99 ($14.99) Zombie Chronicles + Season Pass $69.99 ($59.99)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass $29.99 ($24.99)

$29.99 ($24.99) Call of Duty: WWII Season Pass $34.99 ($29.99)

$34.99 ($29.99) Grand Theft Auto Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card $89.99 ($84.99) Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack $20.99 ($19.49)

Just Cause 3 Air, Land, & Sea Expansion Pass $5.99 ($4.49) Bavarium Sea Heist $2.39 ($1.79) Mech Land Assault $4.79 ($3.59) Sky Fortress $4.79 ($3.59)

LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham Season Pass $7.49 ($5.99)

$7.49 ($5.99) LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass $5.99 ($4.99)

$5.99 ($4.99) LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass $5.99 ($4.99)

$5.99 ($4.99) Mafia III Season Pass $17.99 ($14.99)

$17.99 ($14.99) Resident Evil VII Banned Footage Vol.1 $6.99 ($5.99) Banned Footage Vol.2 $10.49 ($8.99) End of Zoe $13.49 ($11.99) Season Pass $17.99 ($14.99)

Tennis World Tour Legends Bonus Pack $13.99 ($11.99)

The Witcher 3 Blood and Wine $11.99 ($9.99) Hearts of Stone $5.99 ($4.99) Expansion Pass $14.99 ($12.49)



You can purchase any of these games or add-ons over on the PlayStation Store sales page. There are also themes, avatars, and additional games on sale in the “All Deals” section of this week’s PS Store weekly deals. Don’t forget that the Totally Digital Sale is still running this week, so if you haven’t picked up any of those deals yet, check them out.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for August.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or if you find any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens, if not hundreds of deals.

