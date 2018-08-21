Tira Is Returning in Soulcalibur VI

Two major Soulcalibur VI have been made during gamescom 2018. Tira is coming back as a fighter! Except, she’s DLC and you will have to pay more for her. Also, after previously teasing a new single-player mode, Libra of Soul has been revealed.

Tira, also known as The Bird of Death, will be Soulcalibur VI’s first add-on. You can buy her on her own or get her with the season pass. The fan-favorite, who first appeared in Soulcalibur III, even shows up in her own gamescom 2018 trailer.

In Libra of Soul, you’ll be able to create your own fighter. There are 16 options for races, including a lizardman, mummy, and a skeleton. (You can also play as a human, but who wants to that when you can be as a lizard?) That’s just the beginning of the customization options, as seen in the Libra of Soul trailer below:

Your new character will have to save the world from a dastardly foe who wants the Soul Edge shards. The characters from Soulcalibur VI’s other story mode will appear throughout Libra of Soul. In addition, you can use player-created fighters in online matches.

Soulcalibur VI will release on October 19, 2018, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: IGN]