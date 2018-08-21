Supermassive Aims to Scare You Over and Over With The Dark Pictures

Supermassive Games, the developer of PlayStation 4 exclusives such as Until Dawn, The Inpatient, and Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, is going multiplatform with The Dark Pictures. This is actually a series of standalone games all living under the same banner, based on the classic idea of the horror anthology which has often appeared in other forms of media. The first title, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, is set to launch in 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Here’s The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan trailer.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Supermassive Games‘ CEO Pete Samuels provided more details on both Man of Medan and The Dark Pictures overall. These games are similar to Until Dawn, with motion-captured actors providing their likenesses and stories with multiple branching paths and endings.

The goal with The Dark Pictures is to explore different horror sub-genres, and Samuels stated that the team identified thirty-nine it would love to tackle. Of course, all thirty-nine probably won’t become games, but Man of Medan is a good start.

We’re looking at underwater horror here, as The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan‘s story is all about a group of scrappy Americans diving for hidden treasures in places they definitely shouldn’t be. In typical horror fashion, arrogance leads to tragedy as the group finds itself trapped on a ghost ship, and it’s up to the player to try to get them all out.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]