Preorders, Bells, and Whistles Announced for The Division 2
As part of the gamescom 2018 celebrations, Ubisoft has announced a ton of details for The Division 2. Preorders for the game are now live, and the publisher has released details for several different SKUs. There are five different versions of The Division 2 up for preorder, ranging from the standard retail edition to more extravagant sets that come with “Ubicollectibles.”
Regardless of which version you choose, all who preorder will get access to the private beta, and some free DLC in the form of the Capitol Defender Pack. This pack comes with the Lullaby SPAS-12 shotgun, and the Hazmat 2.0 outfit.
Here are the official descriptions and contents of the different editions of The Division 2:
The Standard Edition: includes the base game, releasing worldwide on March 15, 2019.
The Gold Edition includes the Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 game, with a 3-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019, and the Year One Pass, which comprises 7-day early access to all free Year One Episodes, exclusive customization items, additional activities and more.
The Digital Ultimate Edition includes the Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2 game, with a 3-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019, the Year One Pass and 3 additional digital packs (Elite Agent Pack, Battleworn Secret Service Pack, First Responder Pack).
Ubisoft also unveiled the Dark Zone and Phoenix Shield Collector’s Editions and a Ubicollectibles© standalone figurine.
The Dark Zone Definitive Collector’s Edition includes:
- The Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2 game, with a 3-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019, the Year One Pass which comprises 7-day early access to free Year One Episodes, and 3 additional digital packs (Elite Agent Pack, Battleworn Secret Service Pack, First Responder Pack).
- A 30cm-high Ubicollectibles figurine of Heather Ward, a Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2 Specialized Agent.
- Other high-end physical items including a STEELBOOK© metal case, a Book of Lithographs, the selected Game Soundtrack and a Washington, D.C. Map.
The Phoenix Shield Collector’s Edition is available for pre-order exclusively on the Ubisoft Store. It includes:
- The Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2 Game, with a 3-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019, the Year One Pass and 3 additional digital packs (Elite Agent Pack, Battleworn Secret Service Pack, First Responder Pack).
- An Ubicollectibles© high-end sixth scale Articulated Figurine of Brian Johnson, an agent on active duty with equipment and gear.
- Other high-end physical items including a STEELBOOK metal case (a Ubisoft Store exclusive), a Book of Lithographs, a selected Game Soundtrack and a Washington, D.C. Map.