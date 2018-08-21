Preorders, Bells, and Whistles Announced for The Division 2

As part of the gamescom 2018 celebrations, Ubisoft has announced a ton of details for The Division 2. Preorders for the game are now live, and the publisher has released details for several different SKUs. There are five different versions of The Division 2 up for preorder, ranging from the standard retail edition to more extravagant sets that come with “Ubicollectibles.”

Regardless of which version you choose, all who preorder will get access to the private beta, and some free DLC in the form of the Capitol Defender Pack. This pack comes with the Lullaby SPAS-12 shotgun, and the Hazmat 2.0 outfit.

Here are the official descriptions and contents of the different editions of The Division 2: