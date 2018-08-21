Watch a The Sinking City Investigation in a gamescom 2018 Trailer

Did you know that silence is golden? That is certainly true in The Sinking City. Bigben Interactive and Frogwares released twelve minutes of gameplay from the game at gamescom 2018. It shows off a quest called “Silence is Golden.”

Have a look at The Sinking City below:

The Sinking City certainly looks promising. If you want to learn even more about the game, check out the last trailer looking at the horrors of the deep.

At any rate, The Sinking City offers you a chance to discover the “gracefully rotting world of Oakmont.” You are a detective and, as you can see in the footage above, assist certain characters. According to Frogwares, the quest shown in the video “helps to showcase a core design principle of no hand-holding/mini-map marker loaded exploring and quest solving. Instead, players need to use the clues and info they have to figure out what are their next steps.”

The cool thing about this The Sinking City video is that we get to see how investigations proceed, the concentration systems, the insanity mechanic, and the clue research system.

The Sinking City is being created by the same team who brought us the Sherlock Holmes games Crimes and Punishments, and The Devil’s Daughter. You can expect The Sinking City to arrive on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 21, 2019.

Let us know if you are excited about The Sinking City in the comments below.

[Source: Gematsu YouTube]