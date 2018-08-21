Trials Rising Will Ride into Action in 2019

Ubisoft has has good news for all you adrenaline junkies. Trials Rising, the newest entry in the popular motorcycle-platforming series, launches on February 12, 2019. For those who can’t wait to get their hands on it, a closed beta will be held September 12-16, 2018. You can sign up for the beta right now.

First announced at E3 2018, Trials Rising looks just as energetic and dangerous as past entries. This time, riders travel the world, seeing iconic highlights like the Northern Lights in Norway and France’s Eiffel Tower.

Ubisoft paired this gamescom 2018 announcement with a brand-new trailer, which you can see below:

Developers Ubisoft RedLynx, Ubisoft Kiev, and Ubisoft Odessa have promised a number of new features. Tandem Bike, a local co-op mode, has two players controlling the same bike. Trials Rising also introduces the new Stadium Finals mode, where seven players will duke it out to be number one.

Trials Rising will come in two versions. You can get the game alone or pick up a $40 Gold Edition that includes an Expansion Pass. People who preorder will get the Wild West and Jungle Rider Packs. Each Rider Pack will feature customization items for your rider and your bike.

The Trials series last rode into the scene with the very strange Trials of the Blood Dragon. Trials Rising will release on February 12, 2019, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.