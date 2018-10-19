Sony to Break Silence on MediEvil PS4 Remaster in the “Next Week or Two”

Since the quick teaser announcement back at PSX 2017, there hasn’t been much in the way of news about the MediEvil PS4 Remaster. In fact, aside from a rumor that the remaster would include the sequel as well, there’s been nothing about Sir Daniel Fortesque’s adventures on current gen consoles. No screenshots, no gameplay footage, not even any more teasers or a CG trailer of any kind. We don’t even know which studio is behind the remaster. At this point, all we know is that it will be coming to PS4 fully remastered in 4K, but nearly a year later, we haven’t heard a peep from Sony about it.

It sounds like Sony will be breaking that silence soon. According to this week’s PlayStation Blogcast, Shawn Layden will appearing on the show next week to bring a long awaited update on the PS4 MediEvil Remaster. Sid Shuman revealed the information about 34 minutes into this week’s episode. “I have it on excellent authority that one Shawn Layden is going to be stopping back on the show in the next week or two. He’s very excited to give everybody a big update on MediEvil.” Last time Layden was on the Blogcast, he promised to bring a MediEvil update the next time he appeared on the show.

If you want to ask Layden any questions about the MediEvil Remaster, you can send an email to [email protected] for a chance that it will be answered on the show. The hosts are also prompting for additional questions to Layden, as he is the chairman of Worldwide Studios. Some people are sure to ask about the Days Gone delay to April 2019, as that title also falls under his purview.

Are you eager to hear more about the MediEvil PS4 Remaster? Do you think we’ll get the remaster before 2018 comes to a close? Let us know your thoughts on the resurrection of Sir Daniel Fortesque in the comments below.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]