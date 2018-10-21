A Free Demo is Now Available for Arcade Racer Horizon Chase Turbo

Aquiris Game Studio SA has published a free demo for its arcade racer, Horizon Chase Turbo, which released for the PlayStation 4 and PC in May 2018.

The demo is available on PlayStation Store and Steam, and offers up to 30 minutes of free content including:

Eight circuits.

Three cars.

Multiplayer mode with split-screen for up to four players.

Two game modes (World Tour and Tournament).

Horizon Chase Turbo received positive reviews from critics and users upon release. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Jarrett Green praised the game for its visuals and amount of tracks and cars on offer, while noting that it captures “that long-lost arcade feel.”

If you’re interested in checking it out, here’s an official overview:

Horizon Chase Turbo is a homage to classic 16-bit racers that defined a generation of high-speed, frenetic arcade fun. The game ignites an instant blast of nostalgia with catchy contemporary chiptune music, split screen multiplayer and retro design with modern gameplay. The game main features include a deep and extensive single-player world tour campaign, intense tournaments, endurance challenges and more than 31 vehicles across 109 tracks, spanning real-world locations, such as China, Japan, Hawaii and more.

Horizon Chase Turbo‘s soundtrack is composed by Lotus series composer, Barry Leitch.