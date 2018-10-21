Tekken Series Has Sold 47 Million Copies to Date

Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada took to Twitter to announce that the series has sold 47 million copies to date, and reminded fans that its latest entry, Tekken 7, crossed three million in less than a year – a figure that he first revealed to a Japanese publication back in December 2017.

“Celebration illustration”.

TEKKEN7 had achieved Over 3million sales before one year passed from release, but there was no timing to upload this (That’s why there is no Anna, Lei..).

We recorded over 47million copies sales for the series.

Thanks for supporting us!#TEKKEN pic.twitter.com/FRJgrxmLgN — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) October 20, 2018

Tekken 7 initially made its way to Japanese arcades in March 2015, followed by console and PC releases in June 2017. The game was well-received by critics and users alike, and continued to receive post-launch content and updates.

Harada has previously said that Tekken is designed to accommodate fighting genre veterans and newcomers alike, which explains why a large proportion of its fanbase comprises of casual players. “If it were complex, it probably wouldn’t have sold 44 million copies and be the best-selling fighting game it is today,” Harada revealed back in June 2017.

