Turn-Based Tactics Video Game, Wargroove, Coming to Consoles and PC in Q1 2019

Chucklefish, the publisher behind Stardew Valley and Timespinner, has announced that its upcoming title Wargroove has been pushed from 2018 to Q1 2019.

The developer has said that it wants to offer players a “robust package” upon release, hence, the delay.

Here’s a breakdown of Wargroove‘s content, as detailed by Chucklefish:

Skirmish Mode: 30+ two-player PVP maps, 10+ three player PVP maps & 6+ four player PVP maps. Possibly a number of ‘scenario’ maps – not confirmed yet. This works both online and offline, can be played vs CPU in any configuration. Allows you to configure weather, turn timer, fog of war, income, map biome, Commanders and teams. Online matches can be synchronous or asynchronous and can have many matches running at once.

30+ two-player PVP maps, 10+ three player PVP maps & 6+ four player PVP maps. Possibly a number of ‘scenario’ maps – not confirmed yet. This works both online and offline, can be played vs CPU in any configuration. Allows you to configure weather, turn timer, fog of war, income, map biome, Commanders and teams. Online matches can be synchronous or asynchronous and can have many matches running at once. Arcade Mode: Each Commander has its own arcade in which you fight 5 opponents in succession, on randomly chosen PVP maps. Each character talks to their opponent at the start of each fight and ends with a full cutscene when their arcade mode is completed – similar to fighting games! A great way to learn about all of the characters.

Each Commander has its own arcade in which you fight 5 opponents in succession, on randomly chosen PVP maps. Each character talks to their opponent at the start of each fight and ends with a full cutscene when their arcade mode is completed – similar to fighting games! A great way to learn about all of the characters. Campaign Mode: 33+ Missions of varying length where you play as many different Commanders. Each mission starts and ends with a cutscene, some with cutscenes in the middle. Totals between 1 hour to 1hr30 of cutscene content!

33+ Missions of varying length where you play as many different Commanders. Each mission starts and ends with a cutscene, some with cutscenes in the middle. Totals between 1 hour to 1hr30 of cutscene content! Puzzle Mode: 25+ extremely challenging puzzles where you have to defeat the enemy in a single turn.

25+ extremely challenging puzzles where you have to defeat the enemy in a single turn. Map Creation: Easy to use basic tools/map painting. Advanced scripting tools for frankly ridiculous possibilities. Cutscene creation in-game, with really detailed tools that allow you to dress up your maps or campaign with a story. Includes a decoration System with fine control over the visuals of the map.

Easy to use basic tools/map painting. Advanced scripting tools for frankly ridiculous possibilities. Cutscene creation in-game, with really detailed tools that allow you to dress up your maps or campaign with a story. Includes a decoration System with fine control over the visuals of the map. Campaign Creation: Choose 1 of 3 world maps. Simple placing of missions on the map and assigning them icons/date/location/descriptions. Map flags, allowing for branching paths/unlockable missions/secrets.

Choose 1 of 3 world maps. Simple placing of missions on the map and assigning them icons/date/location/descriptions. Map flags, allowing for branching paths/unlockable missions/secrets. Content Sharing: A powerful content sharing centre for maps and campaigns. Ability to rate maps – Like/Dislike, with filters and search. Various different discoverability methods.

A powerful content sharing centre for maps and campaigns. Ability to rate maps – Like/Dislike, with filters and search. Various different discoverability methods. Gallery: Unlock artwork from the games development, amongst other fun things we won’t spoil.

Unlock artwork from the games development, amongst other fun things we won’t spoil. Codex: Details the history of the world with lore and bio on all Commanders. Strategy info, rules and nice artwork of grooves. Damage charts for each unit with lots of unlockables.

Details the history of the world with lore and bio on all Commanders. Strategy info, rules and nice artwork of grooves. Damage charts for each unit with lots of unlockables. Jukebox: Unlock music tracks. Some cute stuff that we won’t spoil.

Unlock music tracks. Some cute stuff that we won’t spoil. Secret Content: ??????? The game probably has more secrets than you’d imagine – old school game style!

??????? The game probably has more secrets than you’d imagine – old school game style! Options: Language – we’re hoping to localise, but don’t know if it will be in for launch or not yet. Combat Animations – always/never/my turn only/commanders only. Show Grid – on/off. Auto end turn – when no units are unspent on/off. Zoom level – near/far. Standard resolution options. Separate volume controls for master/music/sound FX/Voices. Colour blind mode – red-green/blue-yellow. Rumble on your turn when using a gamepad.

Wargroove is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: Wargroove]