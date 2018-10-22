Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Update Addresses Crashing and Other Issues, Read the Patch Notes

In a recent post to Reddit, Treyarch listed the improvements you can expect to find in their latest patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which includes performance enhancements for Zombies, Blackout, and regular multiplayer alike. You can check out the full list, below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Update

General: Addressed a crash at the end of matches for Master Prestige players in Multiplayer and Zombies. We’re planning further improvements for related UI issues in a future update.

General stability improvements across all modes. Zombies: Miscellaneous Addressed a crash when crafting the Shield with Frugal Fetish equipped. Various stability fixes across all maps.

Blood of the Dead Addressed an issue with the Shield not displaying the correct updated version for the player.

Classified Addressed a crash when turning on the power in a Custom Mutations match.

Blackout: Stash Looting Addressed an issue where players had to scroll right or left on the d-pad multiple times to navigate through Stash lists.

Circle Collapse Addressed an issue where the Collapse circle would sometimes appear invisible to players.

Multiplayer: Scoreboard Addressed an issue that highlighted the wrong score on the scoreboard if the scoreboard was opened immediately after death.

Specialists Jumping while sprinting with Ruin now performs the same as with all other Specialists.



Treyarch stresses that they’re aware of network performance issues that have been cropping over since the game’s launch, and currently doing everything they can to optimize the game, both in that regard and all others. Leaderboards were also added to the game in a recent patch that addressed other issues experienced at launch, as well as the game’s Black Market finally making its way into the game. You can also get in on the game’s Halloween event taking place right now. If you haven’t yet decided on whether you want to get the latest entry to the franchise, check out our review to maybe help make a decision.

Do these fixes address some of the issues you’ve been experiencing since the game’s launch? What do you want to see resolved in the next Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: Reddit]