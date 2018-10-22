Co-op Comes to Dynasty Warriors 9

In an interview in the latest issue of Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu, Dynasty Warriors 9 producer Akihiro Suzuki and director Atsushi Miyauchi made two announcements for the game. First, a co-op mode is launching, and after that, a demo version will follow.

The co-op mode for Dynasty Warriors 9 is set to launch tomorrow, October 23, 2018. This will add co-op play with both online and offline variations, with each version functioning slightly differently. Offline, co-op is drop in/drop out, but only the first player gets to earn rewards. Online has a “summon” function, but both players can earn rewards for their respective games. Either way, performance will take a hit (from 60 fps to 30 on a PlayStation 4 Pro for example), but players can take on missions independently.

After the co-op mode launches, a free demo version of Dynasty Warriors 9 will launch on November 1. This demo will let players try out the game and the co-op mode, with three of the game’s 90 characters available for free. Interestingly enough, despite this being a demo version, additional characters can be purchased, with a 200 to 400 yen fee depending on the length of the available content for each character.

As these announcements are from Famitsu, this information pertains to the Japanese version of Dynasty Warriors 9. Whether or not these dates also apply for the North American release is not yet clear.

[Source: Siliconera]