EA Motive Founder Jade Raymond Leaves the Company

Head and Founder of EA Motive, Jade Raymond, has left the company. The studio was recently known for the Star Wars Battlefront II campaign, but has plenty on its horizon as well. Now Samantha Ryan, who currently runs EA’s mobile, Maxis, and Bioware studios, will be taking over EA Motive. That means Ryan is in charge of all North American studios, minus Respawn and EA Sports.

Electronic Arts issued the following statement to Game Informer, regarding the change in infrastructure:

EA Studios is focused on bringing more creative new games and content to players. Laura Miele and her team have taken several steps internally to better support our game makers in this pursuit, such as expanding Samantha Ryan’s portfolio to lead additional studios, including Motive. Samantha is known for driving creative design and supporting game teams so they can bring their visions to life. She is a deeply experienced game-maker with a gameography that spans from The Sims to Batman: Arkham City to No One Lives Forever to the highly-anticipated Anthem. With this change, Jade Raymond has decided to leave Electronic Arts. In her time with us, Jade helped to build great teams, and our projects underway at Motive and other studios continue unchanged. We’re appreciative of all of her efforts, and we wish Jade all the best as she moves on to her next adventure. We are driving greater creativity into everything we do across EA Studios, and we’ll look forward to sharing more in the months to come.

Having started as a programmer for Sony, Raymond went on to work at Electronic Arts as an Electric Playground correspondent and then Ubisoft Montreal. She also was an executive and founding member of Ubisoft Toronto. With a plethora of experience, Raymond brought a lot to the table

There’s no word on what’s next for Raymond’s career but we’ll be sure to report on it as soon as that information is made available.