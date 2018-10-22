We Have Laura Kate Dale to Thank for a Book About Video Game Butts

It seems that there’s a bigger discussion involving the butts of our favorite video game characters than we thought. Laura Kate Dale, a renowned video game critic who has written for IGN, Polygon, and Kotaku, has taken it upon herself to educate the masses on video game butts in her new book, titled Things I Learned from Mario’s Butt. Dale expresses belief that there are genuine things to learn from butt design when implemented in games:

It started as a joke, and then I realized there’s something legitimately interesting, here. This book is the culmination of years of butt-based research.

Things I Learned from Mario’s Butt is a 40,000 word, 50 image illustrated book with images designed by Zack Flavin. The book also features interviews with game developers about butts that they happen to love, also. The book will also contain a plethora of guest appearances from notable game personalities, such as Jim Sterling, Justin McElroy, Ashens , IGN’s Brian Altano and Max Scoville, Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller and Tim Gettys, Brentalfloss, Dodger, and much more. Dale wants to restructure the way we look at video games butts, emphasizing them as the cornerstone of character design.

Ellie from Borderlands 2 gets a mention, and should make for an excellent scholastic endeavor when the game finally comes out on PlayStation VR. Unsurprisingly, Miranda Lawson from Mass Effect 2 is featured on the cover. Her section might include more story than all parts of Mass Effect: Andromeda combined.

You can check out Dale’s book on Unbound if you’d like to preorder a copy or learn about its upcoming release.

Whose butts do you hope to see make an appearance? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: Ostrog]