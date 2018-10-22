Trion Worlds Sees ‘Significant’ Layoffs After Gamigo Sale

Defiance 2050 developer Trion Worlds has reportedly been acquired by publisher Gamigo, a Germany-based publishing house dedicated to many MMOs and browser-based video games. As a result of this acquisition, reports Gamasutra, the company has been hit with significant layoffs.

Trion Worlds has published a statement on the matter, confirming the sale and layoffs but not outright naming Gamigo as the buyer:

Greetings — We can confirm that there has been a transaction involving Trion Worlds and its games. While many of the names and faces you’ve come to know in our studios will remain on through this transition, others will not be making the journey. To those who are leaving us, we are forever grateful for your incredible work and contributions over the years. We’d like to assure our communities that the games will continue on in capable hands moving forward, as everyone involved is aiming to make this transition as smooth as possible for you. We will have more information to reveal as soon as we possibly can. From the bottom of all of our hearts, we thank you for your time and dedication to our games and hope that you’ve enjoyed the experience as much as we have. From spending time with you in game, to seeing you at conventions, to talking with you on livestreams and forums, it’s been our pleasure to be a part of this exceptional community with you since our first launch more than seven years ago.

Please know that you have our deepest gratitude. As for our games, we hope you continue to enjoy playing them far into the future! The Trion Worlds Team

Gamasutra reported that an additional, unnamed source told the outlet that out of over 200 people, only around 25 remain with the company.

Trion Worlds has been running several games, most recently Defiance 2050, but also the likes of Rift, Trove, and Atlas Reactor. The status of the company’s library has not been confirmed, but Defiance 2050 did just launch a new update with a Halloween event.

[Source: Gamasutra, Official Rift Forum]