Drake and Scooter Braun Become Co-owners of the 100 Thieves Esports, Lifestyle, and Apparel Brand

Founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTuber Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, 100 thieves is a lifestyle, apparel, and esports organization. Its teams compete in Fortnite, Call of Duty, Clash Royale, and League of Legends. In its latest round of funding, 100 thieves picked up Grammy Award-winning rapper, Drake and Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects (an entertainment and media company), as co-owners.

The announcement, on 100 Theives’ official website, contextualized what Drake and Braun becoming co-owners means for the future of the company.

[D]rake and Braun will act as strategic advisors [sic] for 100 Thieves. Braun has also joined the 100 thieves board of directors. 100 Thieves has already collaborated with Drake on the custom gaming stations that travel with his current Scorpion Tour, and apparel collaborations are already underway as well.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Drake’s name associated with competitive gaming. From his Fortnite stream with Ninja to comparing his concert tickets to those for the Overwatch League finals, Drake’s no stranger to video games.

Hopefully, these new investors will bring even more success to 100 Thieves. With esports forever fighting to break into the mainstream, grow, and ultimately achieve long-term stability, support is crucial. And, to date, 100 Thieves has raised over $25 Million in funding.

[Source: 100 Thieves]