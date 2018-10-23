Himmelstein, a locale featured in the Sniper Assassin Game Mode, also gets a rundown of its own.

Himmelstein, Austria: With lush gardens and decadent chateaus, Himmelstein is a popular location for the lavish traveler and the perfect location for an event or wedding. [Sniper Assassin Game Mode]

Despite revealing every location featured in Hitman 2, IO is still very much keeping its cards close. What is the mysterious Isle of Sgàil? More importantly, what kind of mission could possibly send Agent 47 along for such a ride? We’ll find out for ourselves in a few week’s time.

Hitman 2 arrives on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 13, 2018.

[Source: IO Interactive]