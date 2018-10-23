RUMOR: A New Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel DLC Might Have Leaked

Gamelust’s Alex Quayle and YouTuber SupMatto have stumbled upon a series of updates on the Steam Database for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, suggesting that a new DLC might be incoming sometime in the future. Borderlands 2 was also found to receive six sub IDs which are being updated regularly, each one appearing to be an activation code. Changes have also been made to a file titled “Mancana” within its set of files, which is a type of tree. Quayle believes this may be a placeholder name until either the name is officially decided or the content is announced.

If one looks at the list of downloadable content for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel on SteamDB, you can find the emergence of an unknown app without a title. Information on the app cannot currently be accessed, but a look at its history of changes reveals it was recently added to the 2K Developer Pack.

Delving into more speculative territory, The Pre-Sequel depot history on Steam also reveals number changes in the “Ailanthus” branch, another type of tree, in the file titled “Carcosa.” For those familiar with Robert W. Chambers (Not Lovecraft, as mentioned in the source article and video) or True Detective, you’ll know that Carcosa is a fictional place that defies logic, existing under the dominion of the King in Yellow. That’s interesting, seeing as how Handsome Jack loves that yellow shirt of his. I’ve got my money on Claptrap, though.

This is all purely speculation, however, but the updates to a game that is well over four years old is certainly a head scratcher. It also makes sense that both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel would each experience changes, given the console package of both games in Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.

Whether this has anything to do with recently announced Borderlands 2 VR or not remains to be seen. Rumors have also cropped up recently regarding a re-release of the original Borderlands.

What do you guys think? Are we getting new DLC for Borderlands? If so, what do you think it is? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: YouTube via Gamelust]