Here’s What You Can Expect From General Grievous In Star Wars Battlefront II

EA released a developer’s blog describing the play style of the upcoming character, General Grievous, in Star Wars Battlefront II. Grievous was announced to be making an appearance in the game’s roadmap, released earlier in October of 2018. As most know, General Grievous was a horror to be reckoned with, sometimes battling Jedi and other foes alike with up to four lightsabers stolen from the Jedis he had killed. For Grievous’ standard attack and defence moves, he’ll be using two lightsabers. His four lightsaber stances have not been lost, however, saved for different abilities. It’s also worth mentioning that his lightsabers have been modeled after their appearances in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. You can read the official description of his abilities, below:

First, we have Thrust Surge. This one was referenced from an encounter between Grievous and Obi-Wan in the Clone Wars series. The attack thrusts Grievous forward with all four lightsabers in a stabbing motion, dealing damage and throwing the target to the ground. The second is Unrelenting Advance. As seen in another battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi in Revenge of the Sith, Grievous forms a spinning lightsaber wall in front of him, with sparks igniting from the floor, as he advances like a horrifying machine. Going into Unrelenting Advance, General Grievous blocks all frontal attacks while dealing damage to anyone foolishly standing in his way. Speaking to his strategist side, General Grievous’ Claw Rush Ability lets him flee the scene in the blink of an eye. Once activated, he goes down on all six limbs and rushes forward, damaging and pushing opponents out of his path. An unsettling sight for enemies to behold – and highly efficient when in urgent need of an escape route.

General Grievous will have his Jedi Hunter appearance by default when starting out, but will have other appearances available at later dates, such as Battle Damaged, coming on October 30, 2018.

Are you all excited to take on the role of the infamous Jedi slayer?

