Gearbox Software’s New Franchise Is for Everybody

We know Gearbox Software is working on Borderlands 3. The studio has also been hard at work on Borderlands 2 VR for PlayStation VR. Apparently, the developer has something cooking that has no relation to the happenings on Pandora. According to John Vignocchi, who just joined Gearbox Publishing as an Executive Producer, the Borderlands studio is developing a new franchise. Unlike most of its past ventures, Gearbox aims to appease “gamers of all ages.”

Vignocchi expressed his excitement about his position in a recent Twitter post:

Big news! Excited to announce I am joining the merry band of misfits at Gearbox Publishing. I’ll be taking the reins as Executive Producer on a new tent-pole franchise for the company!!! pic.twitter.com/vINnQkgVez — John Vignocchi (@JohnVignocchi) October 22, 2018

In the same Twitter thread, Vignocchi added the new franchise is geared towards all ages:

We will be working on something that we hope will surprise and delight gamers of all ages; whether you’re six or sixty… And I cannot wait to share more! — John Vignocchi (@JohnVignocchi) October 22, 2018

Of course, the question now becomes what this entails. It’s possible that Vignocchi’s involvement offers a few hints. He spent seven years working at Disney Interactive Studios, from 2009 to 2016. During that period of time, he executive produced Disney Infinity. Since the toys to life genre is evidently in its twilight years, Gearbox’s producing such a project seems unlikely. But perhaps Vignocchi’s expertise is being tapped for his pedigree with family-friendly franchises in general.

Gearbox may be best known for first-person shooters, but the studio’s dipped its toes in other genres. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 counts as one of Gearbox’s forgotten titles. So, too, does Samba De Amigo, a rhythm game ported to Wii by Gearbox in conjunction with Escalation Studios. It’s anyone’s guess as to what Gearbox has up its sleeve now.

[Source: John Vignocchi’s Twitter]