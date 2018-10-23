No Man’s Sky Will Take Players Into The Abyss

Sean Murray has taken the stand to announce No Man’s Sky’s next titled update since NEXT, dubbed The Abyss. It will be a free update for every platform.

Players have been enjoying weekly development updates from Hello Games as the company continues to tailor the gaming experience, as was promised, and the studio don’t seem to have any plans to stop.

You can read a snippet from Sean Murray’s announcement below:

We have enjoyed posting weekly development updates and highlighting some of what players are up to in our game. It’s so gratifying, and often quite touching, to see how No Man’s Sky and the community have grown and evolved. We’ve been listening intently, and are hard at work on fixes and improvements. We wanted to share a little news from behind the scenes. Whilst most of the team have been busy on weekly updates, a handful have been working on something else, our first titled update since NEXT. A new free update is releasing next week for all players. We’ve called it The Abyss, because it focuses on some of the eerier elements of No Man’s Sky, in keeping with the theme of this season. This is another small step on a longer journey for us. Thank you for joining us.

Something eerie this way comes, it seems. Let the speculation as to what this update entails commence. The update has the potential to be the studio’s greatest, as NEXT has given them ample ground to spread their wings on.

