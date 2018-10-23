PSN Name Change Testing Has Begun

When Sony announced that PlayStation Network ID changes were finally happening, it was a cause for joy. When the feature was announced, it was revealed that a beta would be taking place before full implementation. Some users in the UK are reporting being sent invitations for the beta, meaning we may finally learn more details.

During the initial announcement, it was mentioned that ID changes come with some caveats and could potentially lead to some issues and bugs. Well, the full overview of the beta has revealed some of these worrying potential issues.

Here’s the overview for the beta:

Change Online ID Overview As part of the System Software 6.10 preview, we are rolling out the upcoming Change Online ID system feature. As a preview user you will be able to change your Online ID using the new system tools.To use this feature please ensure you have a clear understanding of the implications of changing your Online ID and the software’s restrictions – described in the following sections – before software installation. If you are unsure, do not download and install the Preview Programme software. Important Information Before Changing your Online ID: Not all games and applications for PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and other PlayStation systems support the Online ID change feature. If you change your Online ID:

• You may lose access to content (including paid-for content) that you have acquired for your games, including content like add-ons and virtual currency.

• You may lose your progress within games, including game saved data, leaderboard data and progress toward trophies.

• Parts of your games and applications might not function properly, both online and offline.

• Your previous Online ID(s) may remain visible to you and other players in some places. Change Online ID Restrictions During Preview: The changes during the preview will adhere to the following structure:

• First change is free for all users.

• Second change will be charged at €9.99 / £7.99 (PlayStation®Plus subscribers receive a 50% discount).

• If your previous Online ID violates any of the current Terms of Service, you will not be able to revert back to your previous Online ID.

• You can revert to your previous Online ID once per account during the preview period.

• Sub-Accounts cannot utilise the Change Online ID feature.

• After you change your Online ID, it may take a few hours for some services and applications to reflect the new ID. If for any reason you have issues after changing your Online ID you can revert back to your previous ID at no charge. However:

• you may only do this once during the preview period;

• changing back to your previous Online ID may not fix all issues (you may not recover all or any lost content, progress and functionality; and

• if you want to change back, do so as soon as possible because changing back to your previous Online ID may affect content, game progress and functionality associated with your new Online ID.

Depending on how dreadful your current PSN ID is, some may find changing your moniker is not worth the risk. Hopefully, some of these issues will be ironed out before the full rollout in early 2019. The beta lasts until November 2018.

The staff at PSLS recently talked about whether they were willing to change their PSN IDs. Are you planning on changing your PSN ID, especially with these possible problems? Let us know!

[Source: ResetEra]