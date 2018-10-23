Rocket League Update Addresses Random Acquisition of Mothership Pro Wheels

Rocket League’s v1.54 update is now available for download on all platforms. Against strong criticism from fans, it seems a heavy focus has been put on the addition of Mothership Pro Wheels to player inventories at random, when they were only supposed to be issued to those in attendance at Rocket League National Championship 2018 (RLCS).

You can read the full patch list, below:

Mothership Pro Wheels The Wheels will remain in every player’s inventory, but the name will change from ‘Mothership Pro’ to ‘Mothership’

These Wheels will maintain a ‘Common’ rarity designation

If you redeemed a Mothership Pro code on your account, you will receive a new white-colored ‘Mothership Pro’ Wheel with ‘Limited’ rarity status

Code holders will also keep the Common ‘Mothership’ Wheels

If you received a code from attending the RLCS Season 5 World Championship, but have not redeemed it yet, the code will now unlock this new white Mothership Pro in your inventory going forward General Optimized Season 8 Reward Boost performance

Fixed a bug preventing correct UI from displaying for spectators at the end of a match

[Steam] This issue was addressed in a previous update

One-frame input delay between jump and directional input has been fixed

[Steam] This issue was addressed in a previous update

Golden Pumpkins are now tradeable Known Issues New ‘Mothership Pro’ Wheel is not tradeable, but can be added to the trade window

Any trade involving the Mothership Pro Wheels will fail

Rocket League recently jumpstarted their Rocket Pass feature, and remains hopeful about the addition of cross-platform play.

Are there any other players that received the Mothership Pro Wheels when they weren’t supposed to? Let us know in the comments.



[Source: Rocket League]