Storm Boy: The Game Brings the Classic Book to Life in November

Storm Boy: The Game is an adaptation of a classic children’s novel from 1964, which has also been adapted to film multiple times, its most recent coming in 2019. Blowfish Studios, developer of the video game adaptation, has announced that Storm Boy: The Game is set to launch on November 20, 2018, for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, the PC, and mobile platforms.

Check out the trailer paired with the release date announcement above, then read an official description from Blowfish Studios, which describes the story and what to expect from the video game version:

Based on Colin Thiele’s beloved 1964 children’s book, Storm Boy: The Game is an interactive telling that allows players to experience this classic story in a new medium, taking control of the eponymous protagonist and his amiable pelican companion, Mr. Percival, as the pair explores the lush natural beauty of the Coorong lagoon and South Australia’s majestic coastline. Developed by Blowfish Studios, this adaptation recreates key moments from the tale while also introducing a variety of entertaining and relaxing mini-games to relish. These activities include sailing, bird feeding, sand surfing, cockle hunting, playing fetch, drawing, and more.

You can also check out the gallery of screenshots below:

[Source: Gematsu]