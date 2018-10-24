Cyberpunk 2077’s Side Quests May Be as Varied as The Witcher 3’s

The continued praise for The Witcher 3 covers almost every part of the game. Story, character, exploration, and more comfortably sit on the receiving end of many kudos. Of course, side quests have garnered their fair share of love as well. How can they not? Sure, there were throwaway fetch quests and the like, yet plenty were intricately designed and carefully woven into the overarching narrative or meant to delve deeply into Geralt’s morality. Apparently, Cyberpunk 2077‘s side quests may proceed in a similar fashion.

In an interview with DualShockers, CD Projekt RED Quest Designer Patrick Mills said the studio has every intent of making Cyberpunk 2077’s side quests as ambitious as those featured in The Witcher 3. Mills teased,

You saw what we did in The Witcher 3: we tried to make sure that our sidequests were often of main quest quality, including multi-hour-long stories. That’s something that we’re interested in doing again with Cyberpunk. We really don’t want the player to feel the difference between main quests and side quests. Maybe they’ll be marked in the UI in a different way, but we don’t want you to feel a difference in quality, particularly in terms of storytelling. Every one of our quests needs to tell an interesting story.

Some of the content on display in Cyberpunk 2077’s gameplay reveal seems to hint at side quest possibilities. According to Mills’ statement, the studio has yet to determine how best to distinguish between main story objectives and side content. Thus, at present, we can’t be too sure of anything.

CD Projekt and Warner Bros. are teaming up again, as the latter will distribute Cyberpunk 2077 in North America. Other release-related details, such as a launch date, have yet to surface.

[Source: DualShockers]