Epic Games Opening New Studios in Australia and New Zealand

Epic Games is getting even bigger! The game developer and publisher is marking its territory in Oceania, with the announcement that it will be opening up studios in Australia and New Zealand. They will be headed by Tony Reed, who was formerly the CEO of the Game Developers Association of Australia (GDAA).

The announcement was made during the Game Connect Asia Pacific conference on October 24, 2018. Revealing he had resigned “a few weeks” prior to the event, he said he believed “every association, every industry body, should have a change of ownership.” No specific plans for the studio were announced at the time, although he teased “a lot of news” will be coming in the future.

Fueled by the unprecedented success of Fortnite, Epic Games has seen quite a bit of expansion recently. Following its purchase of an anti-cheating company, Epic is looking to establish a presence in Finland. Despite some occasional stumbles, like the closing of Paragon, the future is looking pretty bright for Epic.

Speaking of Fortnite, the battle royale game’s newest update just went live. It introduces a brand-new LTM, Fortnitemares which is sure to make things extra-spooky. Unfortunately, though, Fortnite’s Save the World mode has had its free-to-play launch pushed out of 2018.

[Source: GamesIndustry]