Find Out if Our World is Ended in 2019

Developed by Red Entertainment, Our World is Ended is finally coming to North America and Europe in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. PQube has picked it up!

Our World is Ended originally launched in Japan back in November 2017 for the PS Vita. This visual novel puts players into a world where augmented reality has seeped into our actual reality. The western version of the game will offer both Japanese and English text support.

Bring the world back from collapse by checking out the announcement trailer.

Below is an overview of the game listed on PQube’s official website.

Our World is Ended follows Judgement 7, a team of young developers working on a brand new game engine called the W.O.R.L.D program. When wearing an Augmented Reality headset, this revolutionary program changes the landscape in real time. When Reiji, the game part-time director, tries the program in the streets of Asakusa, he catches a glimpse of an unsettling cityscape. Could this be a glitch or is there more to it than meets the eye? His doubts are soon to be confirmed as the members of Judgement 7 will find themselves trapped between fiction and the real world. Characters and creatures from their previous games have breached into the world and now risk of becoming reality. The city is on the verge of being overwritten. Judgement 7’s battle to bring the world back is about to begin! [Features]

An engaging story with lovable characters

Meet the wild bunch that is Judgement 7, a team of eccentric game developers, trapped between reality and the game world where simple glitches can have devastating consequences! Visit iconic Tokyo landmarks

Set in a perfect recreation of the popular Asakusa district, Our World is Ended takes players to some of the most eminent places of Japan’s capital city. Outstanding production value

Talented and renown voice actors as well as gorgeous visuals rendered in a unique art style turn this sci-fi story into an unforgettable journey. The interactive Selection Of Soul system

Whenever Reiji gets flustered, the S.O.S system will be triggered. His emotions will flow onto the screen before vanishing. Quickly react to see how your choice will affect the dialogues. Over 40 hours of gameplay

The deep narrative and plentiful conversation options make for a lengthy visual novel full of humour and otaku subculture references!

[Source: PQube PR and official website]