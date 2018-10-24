PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Help a Viking Avenge His Dinner in Swords and Soldiers 2: Schawarmageddon

October 24, 2018Written by Gerard Howard III

Romino Games has just unveiled the trailer for the sequel to their 2009 debut title, Swords and Soldiers, aptly titled Swords and Soldiers 2: Shawarmageddon. The game will be coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on November 6, 2018, and features plenty of upgrades from the previous 2D side-scrolling RTS gameplay that fans grew to love. Their previous game, Awesomenauts, was also brought to PlayStation 4 not too long ago, featuring elements of a MOBA title integrated with something akin to Mega Man.

Romino Games has also divulged a multitude of features you can expect from the game, including a highly noticeable upgrade to its art design:

  • Vikings, Persians and Demons! Play any of three deadly factions, each with their own unique units and spells as well as distinctive strengths and weaknesses.

  • Side-scroll over your enemies: Defend your base, claim resources, and use over 45 units, spells and buildings to run down your enemy!

  • Find the perfect Shawarma!: As Chief Redbeard, you and your Vikings must fight your way through an extensive 45 level single-player campaign across tundra, forests, deserts and the pits of hell to find out who stole your dinner!

  • Strategize and customize: Use the Custom Army feature to conscript your favorite troops, spells and structures, then pit them against your friends!

  • Multiplay it your way: Play online, via local network or split-screen in intense 1 v 1 battles and level your opponent’s base!

  • Play the waiting games: While waiting for your rival to show up online, you can enjoy all kinds of mini-games – battle it out against the AI in a skirmish or go for a high score.

Who else is ready to help a Viking get his dinner back? Let us know in the comments.

