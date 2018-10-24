Help a Viking Avenge His Dinner in Swords and Soldiers 2: Schawarmageddon

Romino Games has just unveiled the trailer for the sequel to their 2009 debut title, Swords and Soldiers, aptly titled Swords and Soldiers 2: Shawarmageddon. The game will be coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on November 6, 2018, and features plenty of upgrades from the previous 2D side-scrolling RTS gameplay that fans grew to love. Their previous game, Awesomenauts, was also brought to PlayStation 4 not too long ago, featuring elements of a MOBA title integrated with something akin to Mega Man.

Romino Games has also divulged a multitude of features you can expect from the game, including a highly noticeable upgrade to its art design:

Vikings, Persians and Demons! Play any of three deadly factions, each with their own unique units and spells as well as distinctive strengths and weaknesses.

Side-scroll over your enemies: Defend your base, claim resources, and use over 45 units, spells and buildings to run down your enemy!

Find the perfect Shawarma!: As Chief Redbeard, you and your Vikings must fight your way through an extensive 45 level single-player campaign across tundra, forests, deserts and the pits of hell to find out who stole your dinner!

Strategize and customize: Use the Custom Army feature to conscript your favorite troops, spells and structures, then pit them against your friends!

Multiplay it your way: Play online, via local network or split-screen in intense 1 v 1 battles and level your opponent’s base!

Play the waiting games: While waiting for your rival to show up online, you can enjoy all kinds of mini-games – battle it out against the AI in a skirmish or go for a high score.

[Source: YouTube]