Trine 4 Will Introduce Us to The Nightmare Prince in 2019

Frozenbyte has announced that it will be partnering with Modus Games to release Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince in 2019 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. The future of Trine was an uncertainty not long ago, but now seems to have gained some traction. The post is an unofficial announcement, but contained what could be the official title banner for the game.

The partnership with Modus games is an interesting one, to say the least. It has a game being released on December 4, 2018, titled Override: Mech City Brawl, an area type fighter where players take control of different, towering mechs to duke it out across destructible cities and other landscapes. It seems to take a lot of inspiration from the PlayStation 2 classic, War of the Monsters, another title that focused heavily on physics based combat. Frozenbyte has been well known for its implementation of physics based puzzle solving and combat, but it seems it might be upping the ante with combat this time around with the recruitment of Modus Games.

Could this mean that Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is fully abandoning its usual side-scrolling style or maybe introducing a new feature for both combat and puzzle solving that will introduce a wider range of interaction with the world? Trine 3 did a good job of transitioning between a side-scroller and a 3D platformer, but it should be interesting to see if they keep the side-scrolling aspect at all this time around.

