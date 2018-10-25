PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

8-Bit Hordes Marches to PlayStation 4 in February 2019

October 25, 2018Written by Lucas White

8-bit hordes release date

Today, publisher Soedesco has announced the 8-Bit Hordes release date, which is February 1, 2019. This voxel-based real-time strategy game is the follow-up to last year’s 8-Bit Armies, making this a series. But the most intriguing part, is that the two games interact more than you might think they would.

Developed by Pteroglyphs, 8-Bit Hordes takes the strategy-slash-old school pixel style of 8-Bit Armies, but injects a dose of medieval style into the whole package. This time, you’re dealing with skeletons, orcs, dragons, and whatever else you can probably think of for a fantasy-themed setting.

But there’s more to it. Despite the big change in setting, both 8-Bit Armies and 8-Bit Hordes players can play together, regardless of whether or not they have both games. The clash of styles and mechanics will undoubtedly get the RTS fans’ gears turning.

Here are the key features:

Forceful factions

In 8-Bit Hordes, players command enormous armies of mythical medieval creatures from one of two factions: the Deathsworn or the Lightbringers. The Deathsworn is a dark lot, with fiery Dragons, terrifying Cyclops and evil Wraiths; whereas the Lightbringers fight with brave sorceresses, sturdy Treants and fierce Phoenixes.

Mass destruction

Each game in the 8-Bit RTS Series is a full standalone game with unique content. What all three games have in common is their colorful blocky voxel style, and the fact that they can be mixed together in unique online cross-title multiplayer versus and co-op. Players that own 8-Bit Hordes for example can cross swords with the floating brains of 8-Bit Invaders! or the relentless snipers and nukes of 8-Bit Armies. The series’ uncomplicated console controls make it easy for players of all levels to build massive bases, summon and command colossal armies, and leave the enemy’s realm in pieces.

Tags: ,
Rym 9000 Entering Our Atmosphere With Slick Collectors Edition
Today, For Honor Also Gets Spooky
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.