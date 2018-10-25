8-Bit Hordes Marches to PlayStation 4 in February 2019

Today, publisher Soedesco has announced the 8-Bit Hordes release date, which is February 1, 2019. This voxel-based real-time strategy game is the follow-up to last year’s 8-Bit Armies, making this a series. But the most intriguing part, is that the two games interact more than you might think they would.

Developed by Pteroglyphs, 8-Bit Hordes takes the strategy-slash-old school pixel style of 8-Bit Armies, but injects a dose of medieval style into the whole package. This time, you’re dealing with skeletons, orcs, dragons, and whatever else you can probably think of for a fantasy-themed setting.

But there’s more to it. Despite the big change in setting, both 8-Bit Armies and 8-Bit Hordes players can play together, regardless of whether or not they have both games. The clash of styles and mechanics will undoubtedly get the RTS fans’ gears turning.

Here are the key features: