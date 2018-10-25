Blast Tunes When You’re Tired of Blasting Mutants With This T-51 Power Armor Speaker

Have you ever wondered why you couldn’t listen to “I Don’t Want To Set The World On Fire” by The Ink Spots through the helmet of some T-51 Power Armor? Me too. Bethesda has deemed it necessary to fulfill our oddly specific wishes with a new Bluetooth compatible speaker, complete with motion sensors, and it is currently priced at $200.

The speaker’s specifications can be checked out, below:

Standing at about 7.5″ tall

Design based on the T-51 Power Armor Helmet

Gesture controlled

Sensor located on the front, base of the Power Armor

Wave your hand up and down in front of the sensor to control the volume

Wave your hand from side to side in front of the sensor to control which song you decide to enjoy in the wasteland

When paired with phone, the name will show ‘T-51 Speaker’

Bluetooth compatible

USB cord included

5V power input (5V / 1.5A)

Micro USB port located on the back of the speaker

3-Way switch on the back for on, off and gesture control

When gesture mode is enabled using the three way switch, the sensor is on, and motion detection is ready

User manual included with purchase

The speaker is currently in a pre-order phase, and is estimated to begin shipping sometime in November. This is one of several hot pieces of merch for players to indulge in, not including the actual T-51 Power Armor helmet being distributed in Fallout 76‘s Power Armor Edition, which is currently sold out.

What songs would you blast while listening through this? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: Bethesda Store]