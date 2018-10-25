Today, For Honor Also Gets Spooky
Starting today, October 25, 2018, and running until November 8, a Halloween event is running in Ubisoft‘s historical fighting game, For Honor. The event is called Return of the Otherworld, and brings a “surplus of spooky thematic elements” to the game. I had to use that quote from the press release, because it’s pretty good.
Part of the event is the return of the Endless March mode, and a new way to play in Arcade Weekly Quests. Of course, there are plenty of Halloween weapons and loot to earn, and there are also special community challenges to master.
Here are the official details, from Ubisoft:
Endless March Game Mode
Skeletons have once again taken over the battlefield in Endless March, a haunting variation of the 4v4 Dominion mode. In Endless March, soldiers appear as skeletons and deal brutal damage. Conquering zones will only yield temporary points, while killing soldiers and enemy players will bestow players with permanent points. As with Dominion, players must reach 1,000 points and defeat all four enemy players to win the game.
Exclusive Arcade Weekly Quest
With the introduction of the quick-play PvE Arcade mode in the Marching Fire™expansion, Return of the Otherworld will bring the brand-new and very first Arcade Weekly Quest, specifically handcrafted for this special Halloween event. Players can embark on the most fearsome of quests to fight skeletons and deadly Shamans for exclusive cosmetic rewards.
Thematic Community Orders
Which faction will survive the Endless March? Throughout the duration of the event, there will be a rotation of four different faction-based community orders. With each challenge, players within the faction that reach the combined objective first will receive 1,000 Steel + 2 crates, while second place receives 500 Steel + 1 crate and third place receives 500 Steel. Players can check back in-game to stay current on the newest community orders.
Exclusive Loot and Weapons
Return of the Otherworld also brings players new Halloween-themed rewards. Players can customize each of their favorite Heroes, including the new Wu Lin Heroes, with all-new Mask Outfits, transforming players into ghoulish versions of themselves. The Mask Outfits will be available at a discounted price of 15,000 Steel per Hero during the first week of the event. In addition, lootable Halloween-themed cosmetic items, weapons and a new Moonlight Sonata effect will be available exclusively during the event. These items will also be lootable in Arcade mode.