Fortnite Nerf Blaster Drops Into Our Lives June 2019

Hasbro and Epic Games are releasing the first Fortnite Nerf Blaster on June 1, 2019 for $49.99. The toy gun has rapid-fire motorized blasting and flip-up sights so you can take aim of your opponents. If it wasn’t enough to be shot by a child in-game, you can now have that experience in real life.

The AR-L Blaster features a 10-dart clip and comes packaged with 20 Elite darts. It also requires four AA batteries to operate, though these will not be included.

Fortnite is also getting its own version of Monopoly, which will put a battle royale spin on the classic board game franchise. The game includes HP and even has its own version of the storm. Unlike Fortnite, however, you have multiple lives in the Monopoly version. If Hasbro doesn’t draw you in with those items, there’s also a line of Fortnite Funk Pop dropping sometime in November 2018.

This game continues to rake in the money, despite being a free-to-play game. In fact, Epic Games is even launching a free-to-play Save the World, although that won’t be available until 2019 at the earliest.

In the meantime, you can enjoy the Halloween-themed content available in Fortnite‘s latest update. It introduced the Fortnitemares event that spawns monsters from Cube fragments across the map.

[Source: IGN]