Here’s When You’ll Get To Play Jump Force Next Year

Jump Force just got a little more romantic with the reveal of its release date. In a brand-new trailer, Bandai Namco announced the release date for its upcoming crossover fighting game. It will be launching on February 15, 2019, making it the perfect post-Valentine’s Day activity. In addition, the trailer revealed new characters from Fist of the North Star and City Hunter.

Both Ryo Saeba from City Hunter and Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star will be duking it in Jump Force in February. A brand-new Paris stage was also revealed, bringing the over-the-top manga goodness to the City of Lights.

Check out the Paris Games Week 2018 trailer here, which reveals the new characters and stage.

Here are the overviews of each character from Bandai Namco:

Ryo, equipped with his trusted Colt Magnum, is a highly skilled gunman that rarely misses, as well as possessing extremely quick reflexes to dodge his enemy’s attacks. On the other hand, Kenshiro, is an immensely strong expert user of the Hokuto Shinken martial arts, who is able to target and defeat his opponent brutally, swiftly and effortlessly.

The two characters join an already-expansive lineup featuring characters from Yu-Gi-Oh!, Dragon Ball Z, and Saint Seiya. Kenshiro, in particular, is no stranger to the video game realm. Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise for the PlayStation 4 recently launched, and Jump Force appears to be bringing the same kind of power fantasy.

Jump Force launches on February 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Are there any other characters you’re wishing will show up in Jump Force? Let us know!