Get Even More PlayStation Hits PS4 Games in November
Some of this generation’s most noteworthy games are going to get a hefty—and permanent—discount! A new wave of PlayStation 4 games will be joining the PlayStation Hits lineup on November 2, 2018, just in time for the holidays. The games range from some of Sony’s highest-profile exclusives to some notable third party releases.
If you are unaware, PlayStation Hits are this generation’s incarnation of Sony’s famous “Greatest Hits” label. It offers a late-generation discount on some of the PlayStation 4’s most prominent titles. They are easily identifiable by their red packaging and are available digitally and physically for $19.99. If you’ve missed out on some of these titles, or you’ve gotten a late start to the PS4, it’s the perfect time to try out some awesome games!
Here is the full list of games joining the lineup this November. (Note: this list is for North America):
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield Hardline
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dying Light: The Following
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition
- Earth Defense Forth 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- LEGO Marvel Superheroes
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition
- Mortal Kombat X
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- UFC 2
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Until Dawn
These games join an already-impressive lineup that includes some of PlayStation’s heaviest-hitters, like Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and The Last of Us.
Will you be picking any of these games up? If so, which ones? Let us know!
[Source: PlayStation Blog]