Rainbow Six: Siege Gets Spooky for the Mad House Event

Another day in late October, another Halloween event announced for an online video game. This Halloween announcement revolves around the ever-popular Rainbow Six Siege, which is currently in the middle of its Year 3 content roll-out. Ubisoft has announced Mad House, the name of this year’s Halloween event. Running from today, October 25, 2018 until to the night of Halloween, a new Playlist will have players pick from a set of required characters, all of whom have new, spooky skins, and compete in spooky version of a classic map.

The map, which is a Halloween update of House, will have attacking players choose from Ash, Thermite, Buck, Hibana, and Finka, while defenders choose from Mara, Vigil, Valkyrie, Jager, and Pulse.

In addition to the Playlist, a new Crimsonveil Collection adds a set of 22 new cosmetic items for Finka, Jager, Thermite, Valkyrie, and Vigil. Packs for these items will be available until November 5, 2018, and will cost 300 R6 each. Additionally, a new Ubisoft Club Trick or Treat challenge will net players free packs if they can get 30 and 60 kills playing the Mad House Playlist.

Along with all the new content, the Halloween skins from last year’s event will also be available again for a limited time.