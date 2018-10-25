Europe Will Get an Exclusive Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition

You lucky Europeans, you. Capcom has announced a special edition for Resident Evil 2 is coming to that region, and it will arrive in some special packaging. While the Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition won’t be as expansive as the Deluxe and Collector’s Edition, it does have a nice Steelbook case to soften the blow.

The announcement was made on Twitter:

Europe is getting a Steelbook Edition for Resident Evil 2. This version of the game will come bundled with Claire’s Elza DLC outfit! pic.twitter.com/jLIbDBVnAg — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) October 24, 2018

In addition to the special case, the special edition also comes with a new costume for Claire. The Elza Walker costume is a blast from Capcom’s past. Elza Walker was the protagonist of the original Resident Evil 2, now known as Resident Evil 1.5. While Elza is only an interesting anecdote in the Resident Evil lore now, it’s nice to see Capcom pay homage to its past throughout Resident Evil 2.

Capcom previously revealed the Elza Walker costume in action; check it out:

Racing into Raccoon City, the “Elza Walker” costume for Claire is available in both the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of Resident Evil 2! #RE2 pic.twitter.com/FoLPUMsBd7 — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) October 22, 2018

Sadly, the Steelbook Edition doesn’t come with the other extra costumes announced by Capcom, such as Claire’s Military look and Leon’s Arklay Sherriff outfit. Those costumes are part of the previously-announced Collector’s Edition, of which Europe is getting its own exclusive version. The Steelbook Edition is part of that collection, and includes other goodies such as some replica RPD keys.

Resident Evil 2 will release on January 25, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Are any of you in Europe planning on getting the Steelbook Edition? Let us know!