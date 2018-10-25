The Adorably Gruesome Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Comes to the Vita in November

Soon, you’ll be able to murder innocent campers on the go. Developer Blue Wizard Digital has announced its puzzle slasher game Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut is coming to the PlayStation Vita on November 6, 2018. For those in Europe, it will release on November 7th.

Think of Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut as a blockier, less frantic version of Friday the 13th: The Game (which is free on PlayStation Plus in October 2018). You’ll wear the mask of Skullface and wreak havoc on campers everywhere.

Slayaway Camp: Butchers Cut is already available on the PlayStation 4. If you already own that version, then you’re in luck! The Vita version will be cross-buy compatible, allowing you to access the game on both systems.

Here are some of the features of Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut

Includes the base game and the following additional content: Deluxe Edition, My Gory Valentine, HellCamp, Monthly Murderers Series 1 & 2, Supernatural Forces, and Santa’s Slay

300+ Fiendish puzzle levels to massacre your way through

60+ Killers to cause comical carnage with, including deranged wackos such as Mutant Hillbilly, Kevin, and the killer inter-dimensional clown: THAT

90+ Gorepacks with delightfully OTT kill scenes to shock and entertain

Feeling squeamish? Choose PG Mode and play without blood or gore

Starring Mark Meer (Cdr. Shepard from Mass Effect) as Skullface and Derek Mears (Jason from Friday the 13th) as Jessica

Genuine hair-metal soundtrack by legendary Canadian group GNÜ TRUNTION

Created by Jason Kapalka (Peggle, Bejeweled), Nate Schmold & Jessi Ross (Cosmochoria) and Ido Yehieli (Cardinal Quest)

Slayaway Camp was selected as an overall winner at the annual Google Play Indie Games Festival

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut releases on the PlayStation Vita on November 6 and 7, 2018, in North America and Europe, respectively.