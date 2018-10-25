Get a Better Look at Yakuza 4 Remaster With a Trailer and New Screenshots

Here’s a first look at the upcoming Yakuza 4 remaster heading to the PlayStation 4 on January 17, 2019 in Japan. It won’t have any additional content that wasn’t in the original game, but it will serve as a smoother, better looking game for long-time fans and first-time players alike. This hearty five minute trailer and a new batch of screenshots give us a look into all the action fans know and love from this franchise.

Check out all the murderous, drama filled, brawling action below.

Yakuza 4 will arrive in Japan early 2019, with a Yakuza 5 remaster arriving not long after. There’s currently no word regarding any Western release for these remasters, but if history is any indicator, there’s a good chance they’ll arrive here at some point.

With the release of these remakes, all seven mainline Yakuza games will be playable on the PlayStation 4. Hopefully, we’ll have the same opportunity to marathon the series on this generation’s hardware here in North America.

For now, here’s a look at the latest batch of screenshots from the Yakuza 4 remaster.

If you’re looking for your Yakuza fix while you wait for localization be sure to check out our Yakuza Kiwami 2 review.

Let us know in the comments below what your entry point into the series was.