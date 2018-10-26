Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gets a New Batch of Trophies

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has a bunch of new trophies for people to earn, though they are likely tied to some upcoming content expansions. While the new trophies don’t give too much information away, they do indicate that new content is coming. Only two trophies are being introduced, and both are bronze. While vague, they do bring some slight spoilers with them, so be careful when reading on.

One is known as “The Show Must Go On,” which is acquired by completing a mission of the same name. The other, “Lightning Rod,” is given to you by defeating Steropes the Lightning Bringer. These seem to be story-based trophies, so acquiring them shouldn’t be an issue.

The other big question is which expansion these trophies are connected to. They are listed as “DLC Trophy Pack 1,” although the first paid expansion, The First Blade, doesn’t launch until December 2018.

It’s possible these could be related to The Lost Legacies of Greece, as well. These are free expansions for all Assassin’s Creed Odyssey players. It’s unknown exactly what kinds of stories these chapters will have, but the trophies may give an indication.

Sadly, not all of the post-launch updates for Odyssey have gone smoothly. As a reminder, the first planned live event was recently canceled.

While we won’t see a new Assassin’s Creed game in 2019, these post-launch updates are taking the place of that. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

