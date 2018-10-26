Koei Tecmo is Bringing Atelier Lulua Westward

In what seems like record time between now and being announced in Japan, Koei Tecmo has announced it will be localizing the latest in the long-running Atelier series, making its official western title Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland. This release will be following the anniversary spin-off title Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World, with a Spring 2019 release window planned.

This is the fourth entry in the “Arland Trilogy,” which has been running ever since Atelier Rorona: The Alchemists of Arland. This portion of the Atelier series is considered a fan-favorite, so it makes sense to see another entry following the big anniversary project.

Set years after the events of the third game in the trilogy, Atelier Lulua follows Elmerulia Fryxell, who just happens to be the daughter of Rorona Fryxell, the protagonist of the first game. Working together with her friend Eva Armster, Elmerulia is working hard to become a famous alchemist, just like her mother. Part of the intended appeal of this entry is for fans to revisit the characters and world of the Arland trilogy, several years later.

Of course, if you missed the original Arland Trilogy, Koei Tecmo is releasing the series as a set on December 4, 2018, and you’ll be able to pick them up piecemeal as well.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]