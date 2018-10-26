Christie Is the Newest Fighter to Join Dead of Alive 6
Paris Games Week 2018 is in full swing, and Koei Tecmo brought a new Dead or Alive 6 to show off. Christie, the fan-favorite femme fatale, is officially joining the fighting game. A new trailer was shown at the conference, although it hasn’t been officially released yet.
A tweet from Koch Media France confirmed the news, however:
Si vous passez sur notre stand à la PGW ça sera l’occasion de découvrir le nouveau trailer de Dead Or Alive 6 qui annonce un personnage bien connu de tous : Christie