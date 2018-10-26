PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Christie Is the Newest Fighter to Join Dead of Alive 6

October 26, 2018Written by Aidan Simonds

dead or alive 6 christie

Paris Games Week 2018 is in full swing, and Koei Tecmo brought a new Dead or Alive 6 to show off. Christie, the fan-favorite femme fatale, is officially joining the fighting game. A new trailer was shown at the conference, although it hasn’t been officially released yet.

A tweet from Koch Media France confirmed the news, however:

Tags: , , ,
Preordering Metro Exodus at GameStop Gets You a Carabiner Compass
Squishies Gameplay Trailer Reveals an Adorable and Relaxing Experience
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.