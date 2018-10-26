Here’s Xur’s Weekly Hide and Seek Location in Destiny 2 For Oct. 26, 2018

Xur, you pesky inter-dimensional space vagrant. Why can’t you ever stay in one place? Oh, that’s right, because of your undying love for hide and seek. This week, Xur seems to be overtly fond of the EDZ. If you spawn at the Winding Cove landing zone, run straight past the public event area and across the road, Xur can be found to the right of the crashed ship located on the hill. You can reach him by doing extensive legwork and jumping over some rocks. If there’s any confusion regarding those directions, you’re literally just running to the northern most point of Winding Cove. Here’s a list of what you can expect to buy from the dodgy space peddler:

Telesto (Exotic fusion rifle) – 29 Legendary Shards

(Exotic fusion rifle) – 29 Legendary Shards Actium War Rig (Exotic Titan chest armor) – 23 Legendary Shards

(Exotic Titan chest armor) – 23 Legendary Shards Sealed Ahamkara Grasps (Exotic Hunter gauntlets) – 23 Legendary Shards

(Exotic Hunter gauntlets) – 23 Legendary Shards Claws of Ahamkara (Exotic Warlock gauntlets) – 23 Legendary Shards

Xur will also have a challenge card for adding modifiers to Nightfall, and because he’s feeling generous, a Fated engram that will only cost you 97 Legendary Shards. It’s a bit much out of pocket, sure, but you’re at least guaranteed an Exotic weapon. Keep in mind, however, that Fated Engrams can only contain Year 1 Exotics. Don’t expect to get anything from Forsaken.

What are you waiting for? Go nab that space hopper before it’s too late! Come October 30, he’ll have vanished once again into the ether. Destiny 2‘s Halloween Event recently began, also, so it’s not a bad time to jump back in, especially if you’ve been missing out on the Haunted Forest.

[Source: Gamespot]