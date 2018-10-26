Epic Games Scores $1.25 Billion From Investors

Epic Games, the company best known for Fortnite, has secured $1.25 billion from seven investors: KKR, ICONIQ Capital, Smash Ventures, aXiomatic, Vulcan Capital, Kleiner Perkins, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. This move places these investors alongside Tencent, Disney, and Endeavor as minority shareholders in Epic Games.

While investments like this serve to secure the future of Fortnite and Epic Games as a whole, it’s unclear if this will have any direct impact on the game itself. Tim Sweeney, the founder and CEO of Epic Games, had this to say regarding the partnerships:

We’re excited to partner with the finest minds in the financial, sports, and entertainment communities. This reinforces Epic’s position of leadership in real-time 3D technology, and accelerates our ability to improve the way people play, work, and interact with the world.

Fortnite‘s quick acceptance into mainstream pop culture, from Nerf guns and board games to clothing and collectibles, have made many people label the game as a fad. They have been predicting that we’ll look back on parents hiring Fortnite tutors as a bizarre sign of the times.

But with weekly updates and more free content coming to Fortnite, it’s hard to imagine the franchise going away anytime soon. Especially considering the foothold it’s developing in the world of esports.

[Source: Variety]